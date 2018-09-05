The story behind Burgers Never Say Die (the burger pop-up with the 2-hour wait) and its new Silver Lake restaurant

The patties are smashed into near oblivion, with two ultra thin layers of beef that caramelize and crisp up around the edges. A friend smartly dubbed the jagged edges “meat lace.” The cheese is American, which means it turns into goo and melts in a way only American cheese can. The bun, of the grocery store, squishy variety, molds to the meat, soaking up just enough grease to make it perfectly pliable. And it is dressed simply with sour pickles, minced white onion and a squirt each of ketchup and mustard.