Good Girl Dinette in Highland Park to close after a nine-year run

Long before Highland Park became the latest go-to food enclave in Los Angeles — Hippo, HomeState and Triple Beam have all recently opened in the neighborhood — there was Good Girl Dinette, chef Diep Tran’s Vietnamese spin on the local diner. For the last 9½ years, Tran has been serving bowls of porridge and pho, spicy chicken wings and ethereal pot pies, in a comfortable, lofty, brick-and-beam-filled space just off Figueroa Street’s main drag. But not for much longer. Tran is closing Good Girl on Oct. 5.