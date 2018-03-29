This world-famous chef is a gamer, and he wants to feed you while you play

The gamers coming to the arena will be able to order Andrés' fish and rice bowls topped with things like barbecued eel and tuna. If you're looking for something to eat with your hands, Andrés has a couple of flatbreads and his "favorite," a ham and manchego cheese sandwich. There's mochi and ice cream sandwiches for dessert. And if you feel like sipping some gazpacho during that game of "Fortnite," you can do that too. Andrés is, after all, the world's most famous Spanish chef.