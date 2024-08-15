Karol G and her ‘Bichota’ flair headlines ‘Fortnite Festival’ game this summer

Months after a leak hinted at a collaboration between Epic Games and Karol G, the Colombian singer-songwriter has taken to social media to confirm she will star in her spin-off game of “Fortnite Festival.”

The Aug. 16 debut will feature the reggaeton and urban pop act who teased the Epic Games venture through her platforms with a video featuring a boombox adorned with stickers of the popular video game. A hand appears from the side and pulls out a cassette with “Fortnite x Karol G” written on top.

“This is so amazing!!!” the note in the video reads with Spanish text underneath stating that something incredible is coming.

The collaboration, confirmed by Epic Games, is the first time a Latina music artist is the face of the spin-off game, featuring costumes, accessories and a virtual concert.

“Fortnite Festival” is a rhythm-based game in its parent title “Fortnite.” Players perform songs within the title’s extensive catalog. In previous iterations, artists like Billie Eilish, J Balvin and Lady Gaga were designed as playable outfits with many of their best hits featured as soundtracks. Like her predecessors, some of the Colombian artist’s songs will also be added to the “Fortnite Festival” music library, including tracks such as “Qlona” and “Cairo.”

Karol G’s concert, according to Epic Games, will highlight songs from the Latin Grammy winner in a five-part series in bright and “neon-drenched” locations. Those who attend the limited-time event, between Aug. 23 to 26, will also be given a “Bichota”-inspired 4-string bass accessory.

This virtual event will add Karol G to the list of musicians, alongside Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, who had their likeness animated in “Fortnite” as part of an interactive concert.

Other virtual accessories, based on the singer, will also be included for purchase in the virtual store. Players can buy dances, known as emotes, with names based on her hit music videos.