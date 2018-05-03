Where to take mom for Mother's Day brunch

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena will offer several brunch options in its various dining venues. The Viennese Ballroom will serve smoked and fresh seafood among its variety of stations as well as free-flowing Champagne from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $115 per adult ($54 for children ages 4 to 12). The Terrace will include dim sum among its brunch stations, serving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $68 per adult ($32 for children ages 4 to 12). The Royce will feature an interactive market brunch experience featuring flowing mimosas and bloody marys; displays of fresh breakfast pastries and elaborate food displays inside the Red Wine Room, Chef's Table and kitchen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $105 per adult ($48 for children ages 4 to 12). A pink chocolate afternoon tea with Wedgwood will offer fine teas served with a selection of savory tea sandwiches, scones and the like. The room will feature a grand pink chocolate fountain and surrounding chocolate sculptural art. The tea is available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $62 per adult ($32 for children ages 4 to 12). 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, (626) 585-6218, www.langhamhotels.com.