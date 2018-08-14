L.A.'s next great food hall is attached to Banc of California Stadium near USC

Food halls are like Disneyland for the indecisive eater. Can’t decide between a fried chicken sandwich and a burrito? Get both. The food hall model — large, open spaces with multiple vendors — has been thriving in Orange County for close to a decade, and Los Angeles is just catching up. There’s the venerable, recently revamped Grand Central Market in downtown L.A., and now, there’s the Fields LA, open next to the Banc of California Stadium near the Los Angeles Coliseum. And some of the city’s best chefs and restaurants are popping up inside. Tim Hollingsworth, who helms the kitchen at Otium restaurant, has a fried chicken sandwich spot called C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken, named after his grandfather Cecil Boyd. Barbara Jean restaurant chef Jason Fullilove has opened an outpost of his soul food restaurant. Burritos La Palma is serving its birria, tinga and chicharrón-filled burritos, and there’s Nayarit-style ceviches and cócteles from Coni’Seafood. Chi Spacca-alum Chad Colby is behind Piccolo Antico Pizzeria, where he’s making Roman-style pizza and sandwiches on foccacia bread. And “Top Chef” star chef Shirley Chung is making dumplings, noodle bowls and fried rice at Ms Chi. Nick Meyer and Julian Cox are behind the cocktails served at the hall, Taylor Parsons curated the wine list and James Mhaoir chose the local craft brews. Although it will undoubtedly be a great place to eat before and after games, the Fields LA will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, no Los Angeles Football Club tickets required. 3939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, thefieldsla.com.