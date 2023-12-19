You too can eat at all the best restaurants in L.A. Start here

Every year for a decade now, The Times has published its annual guide to 101 exceptional restaurants. Painting an intimate portrait of Los Angeles’ current dining scene, the ranked list celebrates newcomers alongside beloved institutions and every cuisine type available at just about every price point. As part of this tradition, restaurant critic Bill Addison selects citywide favorites to induct into the Hall of Fame, a growing list that stands apart from the 101 ranking and celebrates the landmarks that define eating in L.A. Addison also highlights his favorite places to drink around town, from coffee and tea to sake, mezcal and wine bars. From the most affordable picks to special occasion restaurants, here’s how to eat and drink your way through the 2023 101 best restaurants in L.A. list.

