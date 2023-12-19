Advertisement
You too can eat at all the best restaurants in L.A. Start here

Collage of dishes from the 101 list
(Garrett Snyder / Los Angeles Times; Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times; Shelby Moore / For The Times; Silvia Razgova / For The Times; Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times; Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
Every year for a decade now, The Times has published its annual guide to 101 exceptional restaurants. Painting an intimate portrait of Los Angeles’ current dining scene, the ranked list celebrates newcomers alongside beloved institutions and every cuisine type available at just about every price point. As part of this tradition, restaurant critic Bill Addison selects citywide favorites to induct into the Hall of Fame, a growing list that stands apart from the 101 ranking and celebrates the landmarks that define eating in L.A. Addison also highlights his favorite places to drink around town, from coffee and tea to sake, mezcal and wine bars. From the most affordable picks to special occasion restaurants, here’s how to eat and drink your way through the 2023 101 best restaurants in L.A. list.

Collage of food photographs for the 101 list
These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

If you’re searching for the essential food of L.A., let our critic’s 2023 restaurant list be your guide! Find the best vegetarian, Japanese, Mexican cuisine and more.

Dec. 5, 2023
Collage of food photographs from the Hall of Fame list
Hall of Fame restaurants: These timeless classics define L.A. dining

These restaurants are so defining of what it means to eat and live in Southern California — that they’ve earned a place of honor for all time.

Dec. 5, 2023
Newport Beach, CA - October 29: Fable and Spirit in Newport Beach cocktails (from left) Beets By Drew, Late Night Conversations, Donnelly Visa, Chasing Perfection, A Millie Here, A Millie There on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Newport Beach, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Coffee, tea, wine, sake and mezcal: Our critic’s favorite spots to drink in L.A.

Sip on sake, craft beer, natural wines or agave spirits or try a soothing tea or uplifting coffee drink at one of our critic’s favorite places to drink in Los Angeles.

Dec. 5, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA- March 1, 2020: A colorful display of dishes offered from an array of vendors at Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

14 of the most affordable picks from the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list

Explore the most affordable options from The Times’ 101 best restaurants list, including Salvadoran pupusas, Oaxacan tlayudas, Korean banchan and more.

Dec. 19, 2023
Sarantip "Jazz" Singsanong and Jitlada's green curry

The priceless nature of Jitlada

Sarantip “Jazz” Singsanong and late brother Suthiporn “Tui” Sungkamee took over the already popular strip-mall Thai restaurant Jitlada in 2006.

Dec. 8, 2023
Grand Central Market and its bustling food community

Grand Central Market and its bustling food community

Visit the city’s most exciting food community at Grand Central Market, which has been around for more than 100 years, with classics such as Tacos Tumbras a Tomas, Roast to Go and China Cafe.

Dec. 12, 2023
Chefs from La Casita Mexicana share how their mole is made.

La Casita Mexicana serves up food with history and tradition

Missing the traditional food they grew up with, Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu opened La Casita Mexicana Restaurant with a menu crafted partly as a tribute to their grandmothers.

Dec. 19, 2023
