You too can eat at all the best restaurants in L.A. Start here

Every year for a decade now, The Times has published its annual guide to 101 exceptional restaurants. Painting an intimate portrait of Los Angeles’ current dining scene, the ranked list celebrates newcomers alongside beloved institutions and every cuisine type available at just about every price point. As part of this tradition, restaurant critic Bill Addison selects citywide favorites to induct into the Hall of Fame, a growing list that stands apart from the 101 ranking and celebrates the landmarks that define eating in L.A. Addison also highlights his favorite places to drink around town, from coffee and tea to sake, mezcal and wine bars. From the most affordable picks to special occasion restaurants, here’s how to eat and drink your way through the 2023 101 best restaurants in L.A. list.
These restaurants are so defining of what it means to eat and live in Southern California — that they’ve earned a place of honor for all time.
Sip on sake, craft beer, natural wines or agave spirits or try a soothing tea or uplifting coffee drink at one of our critic’s favorite places to drink in Los Angeles.
Explore the most affordable options from The Times’ 101 best restaurants list, including Salvadoran pupusas, Oaxacan tlayudas, Korean banchan and more.
Sarantip “Jazz” Singsanong and late brother Suthiporn “Tui” Sungkamee took over the already popular strip-mall Thai restaurant Jitlada in 2006.
Visit the city’s most exciting food community at Grand Central Market, which has been around for more than 100 years, with classics such as Tacos Tumbras a Tomas, Roast to Go and China Cafe.
Missing the traditional food they grew up with, Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu opened La Casita Mexicana Restaurant with a menu crafted partly as a tribute to their grandmothers.
