This new Thai Town dessert shop has a caramel fountain

Family affair: Actor Patrick Duffy ("Dallas") grew up above his father's bar in Montana. His grandfather also had a bar in Boulder, Mont. And now his son Padraic and his daughter-in-law Emily Kosloski are spearheading a new bar on Theater Row called the Broadwater Plunge. When the bar opens inside the Duffy family's Broadwater theater complex on Santa Monica Boulevard May 24, it will be the first bar to open inside a theater that will operate regardless of when the theater is open (you will not need a theater ticket to get inside). The 900-square-foot bar is named after a spa called the Broadwater in Montana that had a swimming pool, or "plunge," in the middle of it. The Broadwater Plunge is adjacent to stages where the Sacred Fools Theater company, of which Padriac has served as the company managing director for almost a decade, puts on shows. "We wanted it to be a public space within the community where artists could all gather in one place," said Padraic. "It's the melding of our family history and the theater's history."