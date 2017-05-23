The chefs behind République are opening a Filipino food stall at Grand Central Market

Market moves: Walk past the Eggslut line through downtown L.A.’s Grand Central Market, toward the Hill Street side to where Bar Moruno once stood, and you’ll find the location of the newest addition to the Filipino food movement. This is where République chef Walter Manzke and his wife and République’s pastry chef (and James Beard Award nominee), Margarita, plan to open Sari Sari Store, a Filipino food stall. The name Sari Sari, in Filipino, translates to “whatever” and is used to describe a small store that sells various food items such as skewers and candy. The menu will focus on savory rice bowls inspired by Margarita’s heritage: She’s from the Philippines, and she, her sister and Walter have three Wildflour bakery-cafés in Manila. At Sari Sari Store, Margarita also plans to make halo halo, the popular Filipino dessert that involves shaved ice and evaporated milk — she currently has a version on the menu at République. Sari Sari Store is scheduled to open this summer. 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 232-4650.

Trejo’s doughnuts: Actor Danny Trejo is getting into the doughnut-and-coffee business — in a bright pink building in Hollywood that now sports an illustration of his face on the side of the building. Following the opening of Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Truck and Trejo’s Cantina, Trejo has opened Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts at the corner of Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in the former Donut Time space. Pastry chef Dianne Crame (formerly of BOA Steakhouse) is making the doughnuts, including a horchata doughnut, a Mexican hot chocolate doughnut and a tres leches doughnut. Crame also created some savory doughnuts, including the “nacho,” made with jalapeños and cheddar. The restaurant is also serving espresso and café con leche. 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 462-4600, www.trejosdonuts.com.

Trejo's Coffee and Donuts Doughnuts from actor Danny Trejo's Trejo's Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood. Doughnuts from actor Danny Trejo's Trejo's Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood. (Trejo's Coffee and Donuts)

Reservations only: Filifera, a new rooftop bar and lounge on the 23rd story of the Hollywood Proper Residences, is now open. Kelly Wearstler designed the space, which includes a swimming pool, private cabanas, indoor and outdoor dining areas and a bar. On the menu are classic cocktails, beer, wine and small bar bites. Reservations are required and can be made only via Resy.com. 1550 N. El Centro Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 499-4009, www.filiferahollywood.com.

Catch that crab: Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, the man behind Scratch Bar & Kitchen, as well as the new Woodley Proper, continues to build his Encino restaurant empire with the new Frankland’s Crab & Co. It’s a seafood shack adjacent to Lee’s aforementioned restaurants. Lobster, gulf prawns and king crab legs, by the pound or in a roll, make up most of the menu, along with a Mary’s fried chicken roll; fried oysters and clams; and fish and chips. For dessert, Lee’s wife and pastry chef, Margarita, is making ice cream sandwiches in a rotating list of flavors. The restaurant is also serving beer, wine and iced tea spiked with gin, vodka or tequila. 16101 Ventura Blvd., Suite 250, Encino, (818) 906-9609, www.franklandscrabandcompany.com.

Jakob N. Layman Seafood rolls from the new Frankland's Crab & Co. in Encino. Seafood rolls from the new Frankland's Crab & Co. in Encino. (Jakob N. Layman)

Japanese deli: Imagine a deli counter full of fresh salads and prepared food, only instead of smoked white fish and potato salad, there’s kushi pork katsu, and potato and edamame with wasabi mustard. That’s the idea behind just-opened Delicatessen by Osawa, a Japanese-style deli in Pasadena by the team behind Osawa, the sushi and shabu shabu restaurant in Old Pasadena. The deli also has a grab-and-go section with prepackaged bento boxes full of dishes such as salmon miso and barbecue chicken, as well as sushi and Japanese fried rice. Delicatessen by Osawa is on Cordova Street near Lake Avenue. 851 Cordova St., Pasadena, (626) 844-8788, www.DelicaByOsawa.com.

Acuna-Hansen A selection of items from Delicatessen by Osawa, a Japanese deli, opening soon in Pasadena. A selection of items from Delicatessen by Osawa, a Japanese deli, opening soon in Pasadena. (Acuna-Hansen)

Still hungry? On June 10, the Langham Huntington, Pasadena, will host its annual Anniversary Tea Celebration to honor the opening of the first Langham hotel in London, in 1865. Herringbone Santa Monica is now offering a $5 glass of rosé with any lunch item order. Baldoria in Little Tokyo is celebrating its first anniversary with $1 Margherita pizzas on Sunday. Andrew Bice, formerly a chef at Blue Plate Oysterette and Napa Valley Grille, is the new executive chef at Ivory on Sunset. The Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at restaurants around Newport Beach.