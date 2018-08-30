Niki Nakayama, Ludo Lefebvre and more will be at The Taste food festival this weekend

Minh Phan of the newly opened Porridge + Puffs will be on stage giving a cooking demonstration at 8:15 p.m. There will also be demos from Sean Lowenthal of Little Beast, Charles Olalia of Rice Bar and Ma’am Sir, Jennifer Feltham and Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez of Sonoratown, and Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama of n/naka. Kim Stodel of Providence will do a zero-waste cocktail demo.