For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
A forum on food waste with renowned chefs
One-third of the world’s food is thrown away, while hundreds of millions of people go undernourished. We’ve invited five of the world’s most renowned chefs to present their unique visions on how to tackle these wrongs inherent in our current food system during a lively roundtable debate.
The panel discussion will be followed by an exclusive screening of “Theater of Life.” This film explores the story behind the Refettorio Ambrosiano, a soup kitchen conceived by chef Massimo Bottura for the Milan 2015 World’s Fair to turn food waste into meals for those in need.
From each ticket, $5 will go to Food Forward, an L.A. nonprofit that rescues fresh local produce that otherwise would go to waste.
The forum will feature Bottura, Mario Batali, Roy Choi, Dominique Crenn. Mary Sue Milliken.
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, 8 p.m. May 5. $35