Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversations about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renowned chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
Food Bowl events today - What to do with your leftovers and special dinner for a cause
There are several events today as part of the Food Bowl. One is a forum on managing food waste with chef Massimo Bottura and there is a special dinner with chef Timothy Hollingsworth.
Chef Massimo Bottura, UCLA professor Jenny Jay and zero waste consultant and “Waste Warrior” Amy Hammes will discuss food waste in a panel discussion.
245 Charles E. Young Drive, Los Angeles, $25, May 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets
Timothy Hollingsworth is attempting to nudge American cooking as it is experienced by most of us in 2017.
Otium 222 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, $175, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets
A few more items:
From Japanese-inspired breakfasts to your traditional American brunch, Chimney Coffee House will be giving your tastebuds a tumble, serving savory and sweet breakfast dishes for dinner. The menu changes each week.
1100 N Main St, Los Angeles, $30, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Smorgasburg
Smorgasburg LA is the biggest outdoor weekly market in Los Angeles for food and shopping, popping up every single Sunday at ROW DTLA.
777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, Free, Every Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special events: May 2, Family day; May 16, Mother's Day; May 28, Burger Day.