For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
Genet goes Italian
Chef Genet Agonafer is known for vibrant traditional Ethiopian cuisine. For one night only, Agonafer is opening her doors Tuesday with an Italian meal made especially for the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl.
1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, $30, Tuesday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Booking: (323) 938-9304
Smorgasburg At ROW DTLA
Smorgasburg LA is the biggest outdoor weekly market in Los Angeles for food and shopping, popping up every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at ROW DTLA.
777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, Free, every Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special events: May 7, Family Day; May 14, Mother’s Day; May 28, Burger Day.
Breakfast for dinner pop-up
From Japanese-inspired breakfasts to your traditional American brunch, Chimney Coffee House will be giving your taste buds a tumble, serving savory and sweet breakfast dishes for dinner. The menu changes each week.
1100 N Main St., Los Angeles, $30 on Tuesday, and May 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6:30 to 10 p.m
Caja China Roast Whole Heritage suckling pig
Cliff’s Edge is taking the urban route on cooking a whole pig. With rich flavors of smoke, garlic and pork, the pig is brined in a bath of mojo, a Cuban marinade made with garlic, olive oil and sour orange.
3626 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, $35 on Tuesday, and May 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6.30 to 9 p.m. Booking: (323) 369-6200