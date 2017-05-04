For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
Feeding the 5000 event in Los Angeles
For a feast with a difference, join thousands who will dine for free on fresh, top-quality food that would otherwise be wasted. Learn about tackling food waste and its environmental impact while enjoying a delicious meal and taking part in fun, family-friendly activities that showcase the work of top chefs and food organizations from across L.A. Hosted by Feedback Global with L.A. Kitchen, with support from the Rockefeller Foundation and other local partners.
Read more: Can urban farming combat food waste? | Make vegan pozole plus tips for preventing food waste
At Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, Free. May 4, 11 a.m. to 4p.m.
Taste of New Zealand: L.A. meets N.Z.
Get a taste of New Zealand and join Tangaroa Fish Market & Raw Bar for an evening exploring a three-course cuisine that focuses on food from the pure waters and land of New Zealand. Complement your meal with a wine pairing adventure where you’ll be drinking from the most innovative family-operated vineyards and wineries that are just beginning to be introduced into the U.S.
Tangaroa Fish Market & Raw Bar Restaurant, 12604 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, $85. May 4 at 7p.m.