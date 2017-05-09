For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
Food Bowl Week 3: What to do
Monday, May 15
- 6:30-9 p.m. Bartender's Choice: A One Night Only Cocktail Tasting Menu | The Walker Inn, 3612 W. 6th St. | Tickets $75
- 5:30-8:45 p.m. Soltano | Sotto, 9575 W. Pico Blvd. | Tickets $85 (also May 22)
Tuesday, May 16
- 4-8 p.m. Bites and Brews | Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, 800 W. Olympic Blvd | Tickets $20
- 6 p.m. Cucina Povera Sotto Le Stelle | Officine Brera, 1331 E. 6th St. | Tickets $150
- 6-8 p.m. Where Bartenders Drink in LA: A Spirited Conversation & Book Signing | Arcana: Books on the Arts, 8675 Washington Blvd. | Free with RSVP
- A Very Bazaar Evening | The Bazaar, 465 S La Cienega Blvd. | Tickets $150
Wednesday, May 17
- A Lemon Feast from the Amalfi Coast | Nerano, 9960 S. Santa Monica Blvd. | Tickets $150
- Jet Tila Collaboration Dinner | The Bellwether, 13251 Ventura Blvd. | Tickets $90
Thursday, May 18
- 7:30 p.m. Boomtown Dinner | Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson St. | Tickets $85
- 7 p.m. Guelaguetza Hosts Guest Chef Rodolfo Castellanos | Guelaguetza, 3014 W Olympic Blvd. | Tickets $150
- 5:30-10 p.m. Taste of the Front Yard | The Front Yard, 4222 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood | Tickets $49
- 6 p.m. History in a Bowl | The Guild, 8741 Sunset Blvd. | Tickets $50
- 5:30-9:30 p.m. Bollywood Bash | Location: Akasha | 9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City | Tickets $40
- 6:30 p.m. Farm Dinner | Belcampo, 1026 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica | Tickets $150
- 7-10 p.m. Une Serata in Fattoria: An Evening on the Farm | TART Restaurant, 115 S. Fairfax Ave. | Tickets $95
- 8 p.m. "Westside Story" Screening and Dinner | Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave. | Tickets $50
- 7 p.m. Pez Cantina & Los Javis Mezcal Dinner | Pez Cantina, 401 S. Grand Ave. | Tickets $55
- 7 p.m. From Sea to Ceviche | Holbox, 3655 S. Grand Ave. #C6 | Tickets $40
- 7:45 p.m. Le Vant by Haute Chefs LA | The Parachute Hotel, 538 Rose Ave., Venice and Big Daddy's Antiques, 3334 La Cienega Pl. | Tickets (Brunch: $35; Dinner: $75) (also May 21)
Friday, May 19
- Filipino Fridays — Filipino Dinner at Far East Plaza | 727 N Broadway | Tickets $75
- Remembering James Beard, On Film & In Food at the Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino | Tickets $85
- Hard Cider & Savory Crepes Pairing at Crepes | 541 S. Spring St. | Tickets $25
- San Frontieres Foodshop Dinner at Coolhaus Event Space | 8588 Washington Blvd., Culver City | Tickets $95
Saturday, May 20
- Pez Kids Cooking & Painting Class at Pez Cantina | 401 S. Grand Ave. | (213) 258-2280 | $20 per child / $30 per adult
- What's in your Bowl? Poke Bowls at Saturday Downtown Market | 300 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica | Free demo, $10 food
- ULAM Preview at Million Dollar Theatre | 307 S. Broadway | Tickets $10
- Filipino Food Night at Grand Central Market | 317 S. Broadway
- Whiskey Pairing Dinner at The Pikey | 7617 W. Sunset Blvd. | Tickets $50
- Jonathan Gold on the Legacy of Julia Child at Vromans | 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena | Free
- Fergus Henderson at Redbird | 114 E. 2nd St. | Tickets $225
- A Taste of Brae with Dan Hunter & Michael Cimarusti at Providence | 5955 Melrose Ave.s | Tickets $295
- Asian/Pacific American Cultural Day at LA Kitchen (also May 23 and 27) | 230 W. Ave. 26 | RSVP
Sunday, May 21
- Nekter Kids' Day @ Nekter Juice Bar Pasadena | 345 S Lake Ave. #110, Pasadena | Free
- What's in your Bowl? Soup Bowls at Sunday Farmers Market | 300 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica | Free demo $10 food
- Sausage Making Workshop with Jim Cascone at Original Farmers Market
- Harvest for the Hungry: Harvesting L.A.'s Historic Orange Groves at Orcutt Ranch Horticultural Center | 23600 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills | Free
- LitFest Pasadena: The L.A. Cookbook: How the City Eats and Cooks at Vroman's | 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena | Free
- Beast Feast | 445 S. Figueroa St.
- Rice and Shine Brunch Feast at Feastly Venice | Address provided upon reservation | Tickets $45
May 16 to 21: Signature Tastings at Mayura Indian | 10406 Venice Blvd., Culver City | Tickets $40
May 17-24: Chef Tin Vuong at Little Sister, Manhattan Beach | 1131 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach | Info