For the entire month of May, The Times will be presenting a food festival called Food Bowl.
The festival will include special programs, dining experiences and forums as well as conversation about issues of sustainability, food waste and hunger. The events will draw on L.A.’s own chefs and food folks, as well as renown chefs from around the globe.
The festival will be centered around a Night Market, to be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A. from May 10-14, and will include over 50 restaurants and food trucks, along with lots of food, drinks and live entertainment. For the rest of the month, there will be individual events in kitchens and restaurants, at bars and coffee shops, in farmers markets and even in buses.
A new kind of food festival: 31 Days of Food
WPChef Series Featuring Chef Massimo Bottura, Nancy Silverton, Roy Choi and Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang Puck will showcase the talents of Massimo Bottura, Roy Choi and Nancy Silverton in a multi-course experience in his luxury setting at Hotel Bel Air. Proceeds will go to both Chef Wolfgang’s partnering cause “Chefs to End Hunger” and Massimo Bottura’s “Food for Soul.”
701 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, $500, on May 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The secrets of a fatboy dinner
Alvin Cailan, Nakul & Arjun Mahendro, of the Super Amazing Restaurant Show, know how to eat for maximum pleasure! And they are finally sharing their secrets. The Secrets of a Fatboy Dinner will take you through some of Alvin, Nakul & Arjun’s favorite things to eat, while celebrating gluttony and overindulgence.
727 N. Broadway, #120, Los Angeles, $55 menu, $35 unlimited wine. May 3 and 24
Tiki Wednesdays
Located within One Santa Fe in Arts District, Westbound’s will be hosting a tiki night every Wednesday in May. Featuring punch bowls, a few tropical classics, their own spins on tropical cocktails, and tiki-inspired bites.
300 S. Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles. May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets: westbounddtla.com