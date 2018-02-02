4 guilt-free chocolates to indulge in this Valentine's Day

The Hu chocolate bar came into being as something offered exclusively at the paleo-centric Hu Kitchen restaurant in New York to fit the "no dairy, soy lecithin or cane sugar" edict of the eatery, said co-founder and owner Jordan Brown. "It developed a cult following, so we expanded from there," he said. The bars are now sold in eight varieties, including Crunchy Mint, Crunchy Banana and three nut butter-filled versions. The dark chocolate bars are made with fair-trade cacao and sweetened with unrefined organic coconut sugar.