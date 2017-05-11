Echo Park Craft Fair returns in time for Mother's Day

Ask Mom what she wants for Mother’s Day and the odds are she doesn’t want much. Other than maid and chauffeur service.

If that’s not possible, the Echo Park Craft Fair may offer some equally soothing gift-giving options.

The biannual event, scheduled for May 13 and 14, has grown from an informal backyard gathering in Echo Park to a two-day community event at Mack Sennett Studios in Silver Lake.

You’ll find independent works by mostly local designers, including ceramics by Mt. Washington Pottery, Pax, Edible Gardens, Amy Dov and B Zippy, textiles by Blockshop and Heather Taylor Home and clothing by founders Rachel Craven and Beatrice Valenzuela.

New designers Churchill Ceramics, Four Leaf Wood Shop, Orris Perfumery and Sophie Monet and others will be on hand along with food service from Moon Juice, Canyon Coffee, Alejandra Blue Corn Quesadillas, Gorumando, Morning Glory Confections and Todo Verde.

Also new this year is Atwater Village-based Happier Camper, an ultra-light, retro-modern, fiberglass camper that starts at $18,950. Fairgoers will be invited inside the mini trailer to play with the modular components, or eat outside.

And if you can’t afford a $400 tote bag for Mom, don’t worry. She will be happy just to be invited to tag along.

Echo Park Craft Fair

Where: Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Ave., Silver Lake

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tickets: $10 per day or $16 for both days

Info: echoparkcraftfair.com

