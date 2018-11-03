Readers share their holiday traditions

"My mother was one of two girls in a family of eight children. Coming to America from Poland between the two World Wars, she and all of her brothers eventually married and had families, living within close proximity of each other. My mother was known far and wide for her outstanding potato latkes, which she learned how to make from her mother. Each year she made hundreds of them during the eight days of Hanukkah. Her brothers would flock to our home. They fought, angling to be closest to the stove and would often bid on who got the next latke hot off the frying pan and generally had the most wonderful time eating these beautiful, golden fried delights! My mother’s method was to use a flat grater that she placed over a large bowl, shredding the potatoes by hand. A food processor would make the job go faster and be easier on the fingers, but it wouldn't be the same. My mother is gone, but I chose to continue using this method today.