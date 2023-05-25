From downtown skyscrapers to the Hollywood Hills and Pacific Ocean, you can’t beat these sights.
49 rooftop restaurants and bars in L.A. to soak in the best city views
Don’t you love the way L.A. looks from the sky? Peer downtown and you’ll spy City Hall and the U.S. Bank Tower. Head toward Hollywood and you’ll glimpse its rolling, mansion-dotted hills and its eponymous sign tucked between them. Keep going west and you’ll eventually spot the Pacific coastline with its jutting piers, foaming shores and jagged cliffs. And there are countless more neighborhoods between those horizons that boast their own spectacles.
As for where to soak in the sights, you have a slew of options. There’s the reward of hiking to the top of a trail, but as summer approaches, L.A.’s rooftop restaurants and bars prove more tempting, offering incomparable vistas alongside sparkling pools, creative cocktails, prime people-watching and, of late, memorable meals. While delicious food can be a bit of an anomaly for rooftops, where the focus is often on socializing and drinking, several newcomers stand out with worthwhile culinary programs in addition to remarkable views.
Chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne of A.O.C. launched Cara Cara on the 15th-floor rooftop of the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel in late 2021, quickly emerging as a local favorite, not just for uninterrupted views of downtown skyscrapers but also for a seasonal menu that rivals the pair’s ground-floor, Iberian-inspired Caldo Verde restaurant that opened at the same time.
“I just thought, ‘What would I want to eat if I was sitting on this rooftop, looking out over all of L.A.?’” Goin reflected.
Cara Cara makes magic out of a tiny upstairs kitchen and opts for an all-day menu that allows chefs to prep certain items in Caldo Verde’s downstairs kitchen and run plates up the elevator throughout the day.
“The rooftop is tough competition for Caldo Verde,” Goin explained. “This way, we’re able to offer a great breakfast and brunch downstairs and operate two different experiences at the same time.”
Perched in these uplifted environments, it’s hard not to be enveloped by a sense of optimism. It’s similar to looking out the window on a descending flight home, silently naming landmarks as they come into view and chuckling at the blinking brake lights on the zigzag of freeways below. With a distanced and wider perspective, you’re reminded of all the reasons you love this city.
We get a little loose with the definition of rooftop for this guide, including a century-old pagoda nestled in the Hollywood Hills and a farm-to-table restaurant at the edge of Malibu Pier, but we promise you’ll be grateful for these liberties once you take in the panoramas. Some are perfect for a dinner date, while others are great for catching up with friends over drinks and a few are best suited for dancing after dark. Here are 49 of the best rooftop restaurants and bars, overlooking Disneyland resort, Laguna Beach, downtown L.A., Santa Monica, Culver City, Venice and beyond, ranked by height. — Danielle Dorsey
Spire 73
A good portion of your $60 minimum likely will go toward what Spire 73 calls “mixologist-inspired” (versus mixologist-made?) cocktails, which run $22 each. Spire 73’s abundant Mediterranean platter may seem like something you’d put together after a Trader Joe’s run, and the L.A. Galbi appetizer of two or three Korean-barbecue-style short ribs may seem a bit skimpy, but both go down easy with a glass of Pinot Noir as you watch the glow of the sun setting across the city. The best-realized dish was the seared Alaskan salmon with spring vegetables. The most fun? Spire 73’s rooftop s’mores. For fine dining with a non-rooftop view, head down two flights for the hotel’s La Boucherie steak and seafood house on the 71st floor.
La Lo La Rooftop
The Roof at West Hollywood Edition
Yamashiro
Now partially owned by Nick Cannon, Yamashiro recently updated its menu, which resembles one you might find at Cheesecake Factory for its length, though the dishes typically fall into a modern pan-Asian category, including lobster karaage, pork bao buns, sashimi pizza and loaded cut rolls, plus steak and seafood entrees. There’s a sake list, but the cocktail menu proves more interesting with Japanese whisky and gin featured heavily throughout. Zen Oasis is a strong yet soothing mix of green apple- and green tea-infused gin, lemongrass-infused vodka, elderflower syrup and a dash of suze, perfect for babysitting as you watch the sun sway below the horizon. Valet parking is $15, or you can try your luck along a narrow stretch of Sycamore Avenue, but prepare yourself for the uphill climb.
Hive & Honey
Perch
In a neighborhood full of skyscrapers, Perch’s rooftop bar feels like a garden in the city with nearly 360-degree views, from the lovely overhead of Pershing Square across the street as far as Signal Hill. With mismatched cushions lining wrought-iron benches, trees wrapped in string lights and brick fireplaces, it’s easy to lose an afternoon or evening here. It’s definitely a go-to spot for postwork drinks for downtown finance bros and couples looking for a backdrop for their hard-launch post on Instagram, but those factors don’t detract from the ambience. Craft cocktails lean into the garden theme, like the citrusy Summer Solstice and a cucumber-basil Le Jardin.
Cara Cara
Upstairs at Cara Cara, the seating spills across an indoor-outdoor bar area to a covered patio to a lower level of wraparound seating with tables, couches, umbrellas and fireplaces. The all-day menu makes it tempting to stick around as the sun sets with dishes meant for sharing, such as piri piri fried chicken, mini lobster rolls, a selection of tacos and focaccia pizzas, plus new entrees like New Zealand lamb chops drizzled with cumin yogurt and clams soaking in a bath of garlic, vermouth, herb butter and fregola. Cocktails are creative and fruity with fresh ingredients, such as a lychee martini and a passion fruit caipirinha with mezcal. A few spirit-free cocktails are available, as well as wines by the glass, with an emphasis on California, Spanish and Portuguese labels.
Broken Shaker
There’s limited seating at the bar and its scant tables, but for the ultimate rooftop experience, opt for the cordoned-off pool area (even if you don’t intend to swim): Access to the pool and its lounge chairs aren’t limited to hotel guests, but it is first come, first served and requires a $65 minimum on food and drink if you’re not staying the night. Note: Kitchen hours are limited, with food served only from 1 to 7 p.m. most nights of the week and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Upstairs at Ace Hotel
Bar Clara
Rooftop by JG
Rooftop at the Wayfarer
Top of the V
Harriet's
Merois
Agua Viva
The plant-filled space gives off resort vacation vibes, and the menu goes along with this mood down to the rum-soaked pineapple dessert, piña borracha, served on skewers inside a pineapple shell. In addition to well-considered cocktail and wine lists, Agua Viva has a good selection of no-alcohol choices that go beyond flavored soda. An always reliable order at an Andrés restaurant is patatas bravas, fried potatoes dotted with alioli and spicy tomato sauce. Basque-style yellow-green piparra peppers make the roasted chicken more interesting, and the grilled octopus comes with a potato espuma flecked with fried garlic and chorizo oil. There are also lobster rolls; grilled shrimp, beef or chicken skewers; build-your-own hand rolls; and Peruvian scallops with yuzu kosho, Fresno chile and, in a nod back to the urban tropical theme, pineapple and rum.
Bar Lis
Cabra
The Highlight Room
Desert 5 Spot
Sant'olina
The food and drinks are what really make this a place worth visiting. Skip the seafood options and head straight for the kebabs: Charred lamb and beef covered in a citrus glaze and served with a creamy tahini sauce plus perfect pillowy laffa bread, make for a heavenly meal. Don’t skip the dips, with the beet muhammara being the standout. Sant’olina’s cocktail menu doesn’t disappoint either — every drink is well crafted, but in particular, the tequila-based Spicy Siena and Poolside are perfectly tart and strong.
Calabra
Ella
I|O Rooftop
Lemon Grove
That’s all fine and good, but the best thing about Lemon Grove is the “moonlight hour” menu that’s available after 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The wild mushroom pizza, laden with fungi and duxelles paste, big enough to feed two people, costs a mere $12. A generous charcuterie board, with various fruits, cheeses and meats and charred bread, clocks in at $15. Finishing with a very good banana cake, served with gelato and brûléed bananas, two hungry people can leave sated for about $40 — how many places can you say that about? Nonalcoholic cocktails are good too. The Casablanca, made with booze-free gin, was a dry and citrusy embrace.
Flora Rooftop
Canopy Club
High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin
The Roof Garden at the Peninsula
The Fifth
Mama Shelter
Topside Roof Deck
Grandmaster Recorders
Skybar at the Mondrian
The beverage menu is perfect for those who prefer their drinks sweet with sparse alcohol, including fruit slushies in tall flutes and a chamoy-candy-inspired Tamarindo Duro cocktail. Skybar keeps the party going from dawn till dusk on weekends when it hosts daytime pool parties and rotating DJs.
Bar Funke
Bar Funke’s walk-in-only format allows for a taste of the lauded new spot without vying for a table the second reservations release online. While stools at the bar are limited, tabletops covered in white tablecloths allow for breezy views of the garden-hedged rooftop, a bevy of palm trees and the neighboring Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Cork & Batter
The string-lit roof features comfortable couches, wicker seats and fire pits to stave off the South Bay breeze, plus big-screen TVs — one can only imagine the energy watching a live football game while cheers float over from the next-door stadium. The food menu attempts a take on elevated bar bites but falls squarely into average territory with sliders, wings, flatbreads and salads that are all just fine. The most commonly ordered item might be the Margarita Tree — a vertical hanger with four bottles of Patrón attached. Each one is filled with a different red, blue, pink, purple or yellow concoction, depending on what flavors you choose. It’s a hard deal to turn away when it’s offered for $55 on Taco Tuesday.
E.P. & L.P.
Rooftop Lounge
Élephante
In keeping with the Mediterranean theme, the menu features light yet flavorful pastas, salads and fluffy-crust pizzas smeared with tomato sauce and copious amounts of olive oil. Many of the items are shareable, including the drinks: Any of the sweet yet strong craft cocktails can be super-sized into a punch bowl, perfect for celebrations. And the whipped eggplant dip and salted Puccia bread are group favorites to keep coming back for.
Terra
As day turns into night, the vibe morphs from a place for drinks with the girls to a dimly lit date-night spot. There’s seating inside, but with string lights, heat lamps, fire pits and an open-air grill to keep you warm, the spacious patio is the move. Take your pick from tables, lounge-y couches or stools at the greenhouse-inspired bar, but the closer you are to the barriers of the roof, the more you can see north to the Los Angeles Country Club, with office buildings to the west. Regardless of where you’re sitting, fire-kissed Italian cuisine and a comfortable setting make Terra worth returning to.
Margot
Malibu Farm Restaurant
LA Cha Cha Chá
Eden on Brand
The food is largely on point too. I recommend the burger, which leans on truffle flavor a bit, but if that doesn’t bother you, you’ll be rewarded by a simple, good-quality patty with cheese and a mountainous frizz of potato strings on a peppery brioche bun. It’s reminiscent of the very good Everson Royce Bar burger, though at $30, it’s considerably pricier. But you’re paying for the plush banquettes and clubby feel, right? Speaking of which, there was a covering on the roof during my visit, which is great for bad weather but also meant the views were less than panoramic. The ambience, while sleek and airy, felt more like a breezy terrace.
Openaire
True to its K-town roots, my favorite nonalcoholic cocktail at Openaire was the Korean BBQ, flavored with gochujang and Tajín. It’s a wonderful sweet, salty and slightly spicy concoction that seems distinctly L.A. Food options from chef Josiah Citrin (Citrin, Mélisse) are decent as well. A respectable ahi tuna tartare comes swimming in citrus and creamy avocado, and the veggie burger, while a bit loose texture-wise, features a house-made patty that tastes pleasantly earthy, almost smoky. I’ll take it over Impossible meat any day of the week.
Reunion
Bar Bohémien
Mozambique
Spruzzo
