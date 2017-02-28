Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' on Spike

SERIES

The Deed This new series follows a team of real estate professionals as they help investors turn around troubled properties. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Hunted The competition’s season concludes as the remaining teams still on the run know that their challenge is almost over and they must plan their final escapes. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire Inspired by a recent Oakland tragedy, this new multiple-series crossover opens with a fire in a massive factory repurposed as a work space. The “Chicago Med” doctors treat victims from the blaze. One of those trapped inside is related to a police detective as the narrative jumps to “Chicago PD.” The crossover story concludes with the premiere of the new series “Chicago Justice.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Arrow Being mayor doesn’t keep Oliver (Stephen Amell) safe, as he’s targeted by the Vigilante, prompting Diggle (David Ramsey) to lead the rest of the team to battle their enemy. 8 p.m. KTLA

Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Caption Red Carpet time-lapse video A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. Caption On the Oscars red carpet, Barry Jenkins on why film matters WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan."

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) preps to face his same-named nemesis (guest star Oliver Cooper) in a martial-arts showdown in this new episode that recalls “The Karate Kid” movie franchise. 8 p.m. ABC

Modern Family Someone damages Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) clown costume, and he sees a video of the deed being done. Fred Willard, Will Sasso and Oliver Platt guest star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The 100 Trying to prevent a war from breaking out, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) seeks help from a source with military experience. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

When We Rise Cleve (Guy Pearce), Ken (Michael Kenneth Williams) and Roma (Mary-Louise Parker) band together to fight 1978’s Proposition 6, which would have banned lesbians and gay men from working in public schools, in the second episode of the four-part miniseries. 9 p.m. ABC

Star The group’s planned performance at a major Atlanta music festival hits a snag in this new episode. Queen Latifah, Amiyah Scott, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and Quincy Brown star. 9 p.m. Fox

The Magicians Quentin (Jason Ralph) goes to a memorial service for Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley), while Margo (Summer Bishil) tries to help King Eliot (Hale Appleman) finesse a diplomatic negotiation that threatens to escalate into an full-blown crisis in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Major Crimes Sharon (Mary McDonnell) and her team find a young man – who promoted himself as a one-person geek squad – murdered in his living room. 9 p.m. TNT

Bringing Up Ballers This new six-episode series follows five entrepreneurs in the Chicago area who juggle running their own businesses with the extra responsibility of being mothers of some of the country’s most elite young basketball players. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Time: The Kalief Browder Story This new documentary miniseries, directed by Jenner Furst and produced by Jay Z, tells the story of Kalief Browder, who took his life in 2015 at 22 after he had spent three years imprisoned without trial for allegedly stealing a fellow teenager’s backpack when he was 16. 10 and 11 p.m. Spike

The Expanse In the aftermath of the asteroid collision, Earth and Mars search for answers, while the Rocinante crew continues its quest to wipe out the Protomolecule. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Francois Chau, Dominique Tipper and Steven Strait star in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy

Suits In the season finale, Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) dream of becoming a real lawyer appears doomed unless Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) can come up with a way around a seemingly insurmountable obstacle. Rick Hoffman, Carly Pope and Sarah Rafferty also star. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Producer Tommy Mottola; Frank Luntz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Padma Lakshmi; Milo Ventimiglia; Wyatt Russell; Susan Lucci; Dan & Shay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” cast; Octavia Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Hilaria Baldwin (“The Living Clearly Method”); Quincy (“Star”); Louie Anderson (“Baskets”); Christina Tosi (“Master Chef Junior”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jerry O’Connell; Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); David Boreanaz (“Bones”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Aubrey Plaza. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL