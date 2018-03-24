Landon Donovan returns to where it all began in San Jose

The Earthquakes, which had a break in their MLS schedule this week, hastily scheduled Saturday's exhibition after Donovan, 36, came out of retirement to sign with Leon in January. Donovan, who still ranks in the top eight in Earthquakes' history in goals and assists 14 years after leaving town, figures to make more history in his homecoming: After appearing in just four Leon games for a total of 37 minutes over the last two months he is expecting to make his first start for the team Saturday.