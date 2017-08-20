Golf roundup: Henrik Stenson shoots a 64 to win the Wyndham Championship

Henrik Stenson won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, closing with a six-under-par 64 for a one-stroke victory in the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion finished at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C, breaking the course's 72-hole record set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim.

The Swede earned $1,044,000 and 500 postseason points for his first victory since the 2016 British Open. He took control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch of the back nine.

Ollie Schniederjans shot a 64 to finish second. Webb Simpson was 18 under after a 67.

Stenson had three consecutive birdies on Nos. 15-17 — leaving a 20-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole about a foot short — after he and Schniederjans were both at 19 under.

Stenseon's 30-foot birdie putt on No. 17 moved him to 22 under.

He needed it, because Schniederjans kept the pressure on him. The 24-year-old former Georgia Tech player made a 40-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and added another birdie on the par-4 18th hole after placing his second shot 2 feet from the pin.

With Schniederjans watching the television broadcast and hoping for a playoff, Stenson rolled a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 off the right edge of the cup, then made a three-footer to end it.

Low scores and tight leaderboards once again were the norm at Sedgefield. With seven holes left for the final pairing, four players — Stenson, Schniederjans, Ryan Armour and Kevin Na — shared the lead at 18 under.

Stenson moved to 19 under with a birdie on the 13th and Schniederjans joined him with a remarkable recovery for birdie on the 15th. His second shot careened off a canopy covering the gallery and landed in a greenside bunker, but he chipped to within two feet of the flagstick and converted the putt.

The other subplot at Sedgefield was the push by the bubble players to qualify for the playoffs that start next week at The Northern Trust for the top 125 players on the points list.

Geoff Ogilvy, who was at No. 125, finished at 11 under and earned enough points to move to No. 116.

And Martin Flores, who started at No. 139, jumped to No. 118 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after a 63 highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th.

“I was very aware of where I was all day but I knew that I needed to be somewhere inside the top 10, have to,” Flores said. “So I was able to get off to a great start and I was able to just keep it going all day.”

U.S. rolls to Solheim Cup victory

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won singles matches Sunday to help the U.S. beat Europe in the Solheim Cup.

Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three holes to play. The Americans also won the Cup in 2015 and are 10-5 in the biennial tournament.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up after Hall missed a four-foot par putt on the 18th hole.

Lexi Thompson halved Anna Nordqvist after trailing by four holes, and Angel Yin halved Karine Icher.

McCarron closes strong to win Champions event

Scott McCarron birdied the final three holes to beat California childhood rival Kevin Sutherland by a stroke Sunday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

McCarron closed with an eight-under 64 a day after shooting a 61 at En-Joie to join Sutherland atop the leaderboard. Sutherland also birdied the 18th for a 65.

The 52-year-old McCarron matched Sutherland with a birdie on the par-four 16th, took the lead with a 12-footer on the par-three 17th and won with a 15-footer on the par-four 18th after driving well right and hitting an approach over trees. He finished at 20-under 196.

McCarron has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July.

Sutherland missed a chance for his first senior title — and another chance to top McCarron in a Sacramento showdown. Sutherland's lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship, when he beat McCarron 1 up in the 36-hole final. Sutherland shot a PGA Tour Champions-record 59 three years ago at En-Joie.

John Daly (66), local favorite Joey Sindelar (69) and Woody Austin (68) tied for third at 13 under. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer was 12 under after a 69. The 59-year-old Langer has a tour-high four victories, winning three of the five major championships.