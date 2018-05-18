Jets coach Paul Maurice says protecting players more important than disclosing injuries for betting purposes

"I understand, a little bit, the idea if you're making odds you'd have a far better opportunity to make better odds if you knew exactly the lineups. Or at least you would feel that you would," Maurice said as his team prepared for Game 4 of the Western Conference final Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. ''But, and I've used this analogy before, any team at this point in the year has got a list of guys in the room. And you know it because the series ends and they always come out and say, 'OK, these four guys are getting surgery...'