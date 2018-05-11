What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has won its sixth consecutive title and Schalke will finish second, earning a Champions League berth. But it's a little jumbled after that with Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim and Leverkusen separated by only three points in the fight for the last two Champions League invitations. Behind them Leipzig — still in the Champions League hunt — Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach are battling for two Europe League spots. With Germany promised only six European tournament spots overall, three teams will be on the outside looking in. And all of it will be televised Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m. PDT. Hoffenheim and Christian Pulisic's Borussia Dortmund will play on Fox and Stuttgart will play Bayern in Munich on FS1 while Multimatch 90, with live check-ins on all the other Bundesliga games, will air on FS2.