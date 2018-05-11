What to watch in international soccer this weekend

The league seasons in Germany and England end this weekend, more than a month after the races for the league championships were settled. But much is still on the line.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has won its sixth consecutive title and Schalke will finish second, earning a Champions League berth. But it's a little jumbled after that with Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim and Leverkusen separated by only three points in the fight for the last two Champions League invitations. Behind them Leipzig — still in the Champions League hunt — Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach are battling for two Europe League spots. With Germany promised only six European tournament spots overall, three teams will be on the outside looking in. And all of it will be televised Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m. PDT. Hoffenheim and Christian Pulisic's Borussia Dortmund will play on Fox and Stuttgart will play Bayern in Munich on FS1 while Multimatch 90, with live check-ins on all the other Bundesliga games, will air on FS2.
EPL: The 10 English Premier League games will all kick off at 7 a.m. PDT on Sunday — with NBC and its families of networks showing all in their entirety. The most important ones feature Liverpool and Chelsea, with Liverpool needing only a draw against Brighton to clinch a Champions League invite while Chelsea needs a win over Newcastle and help from Brighton to do the same. Liverpool-Brighton will air on NBC while Chelsea-Newcastle will be on NBCSN. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be playing its final game for outgoing manager Arsene Wenger at Huddersfield. That game will air on MSNBC.
Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11