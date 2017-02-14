LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. Officials are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.

Oroville

Oroville residents return home

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
64°