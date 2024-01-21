Mudslide concerns prompt Topanga Canyon evacuation warning ahead of storm

Melissa Castaneda, 15, stops at Pasadena City Hall amid rain Saturday as she celebrated her quinceañera. A new storm is rolling into the Southland through Monday.

Fearing possible mudslides, officials issued an evacuation warning for some Topanga Canyon residents ahead of heavy rainfall expected late Sunday into Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department alerted residents living in a zone along Santa Maria Road just north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard to be prepared to leave their homes as the wettest weather from a trio of recent storms rolls in to Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, from one to two inches of rain are expected to drench Topanga Canyon throughout Monday, with thunderstorms possible for the area.

The Southern California area has “had a series of storms since Friday,” said David Gomberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “This one that is coming in overnight and into tomorrow will be the strongest of the series.”

No flood watches were in effect for Los Angeles County as of Sunday evening.

“There’s still possibilities for some locally heavy rates because we have thunderstorms in the forecast,” Gomberg added. “But we’re not looking for a widespread heavy rain event.”

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for San Diego County on Monday.

For affected Topanga Canyon residents, the evacuation warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and extends through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials encouraged residents to monitor local weather while gathering loved ones, pets and supplies.

Last January, a mudslide and a giant tumbling boulder forced the closure of a section of Topanga Canyon Boulevbard after heavy rainfall.

Residents can visit L.A. County’s website to learn if they are in areas that may be impacted mudslide evacuations.