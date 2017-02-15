Rep. Doug LaMalfa says Oroville Dam 'looks stable for now'

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) said Wednesday that officials will investigate what went wrong at the Oroville Dam once the emergency situation is over.

In a Facebook post, LaMalfa wrote that Oroville Dam "looks stable for now."

LaMalfa said officials are focused on providing support to residents who were evacuated Sunday night. Residents were allowed to return home Tuesday afternoon after officials said the risk of flooding had diminished.

Speaking on the House floor Tuesday, LaMalfa said the soil in front of the emergency spillway must be stabilized with rock and concrete.

"It looks good," he said. "I think things are stable for now. We also need prayer for no more rain for a while."

After meeting privately with emergency officials on Tuesday, state Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Gerber) said he was told the repairs were "temporary."

"This cannot be a case of put rocks in the spillway and it is taken care of," he said.