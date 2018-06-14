Advertisement

How has language shaped who you are?

Esmeralda Bermudez
By
Jun 14, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Los Angeles Times reporter Esme Bermudez's five-year old daughter, second from right, performing a song in her Armenian class on June 2, 2018. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

They say language is the road map of a culture. It can tell us where people come from and where they’re going.

It’s identity and culture, history and family. It can be an accent. A homeland. A window to a whole new world.

Language also can be a loaded subject, a high-stakes game of use it or lose it.

How has language shaped who you are? How has it affected the way you see the world and how the world sees you? We would love to hear your story. Fill out the survey below and we’ll share your responses.
