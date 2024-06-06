Advertisement
California

How have LGBTQ+ people had a positive influence in your life? We want to hear from you

Queer activists Elio Hawk Garcia, left, and Evan Johnson at Delores Park in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Thank you for reading and engaging with Our Queerest Century! We’d also love to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the following. If we would like to use your submission in our ongoing OQC coverage, a reporter will be in touch.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the California Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal trends and issues. He started with The Times in 2020 and previously covered the Los Angeles Police Department for the paper. Before that, Rector worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

