Man accidentally shoots 2-year-old daughter while cleaning gun at Apple Valley home, authorities say

A 2-year-old Apple Valley girl is in intensive care after her father accidentally fired the handgun he was cleaning and struck her in another room, authorities said.

Deputies sent to a home in the 16100 block of Viho Road about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday discovered the girl with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl’s father had been cleaning his gun downstairs when it discharged, sending a bullet into an upstairs bedroom.

The girl was struck in the abdomen, said James Peratt, a battalion chief for the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

She was transported to St. Joseph Health, St. Mary then flown by Mercy Air to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where she underwent surgery, Peratt said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATES:

11:35 p.m.: This article was updated with details from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

This article was originally published at 11:10 a.m.