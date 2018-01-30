Bullet strikes 9-year-old boy sleeping in bed in South L.A.

A 9-year-old boy is listed in stable condition after a bullet entered his apartment and struck him while he was sleeping, authorities said.
The incident took place about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Luis Garcia.
The boy had been in his room in bed when gunfire took place outside and one of the bullets went into the apartment, striking him, Garcia said. The boy was taken to a local hospital, he said.
Detectives are trying to determine the reason behind the gunfire.
"They don't know if it was a drive-by or if there was a shootout outside," Garcia said. "They're still trying to figure all that out."
