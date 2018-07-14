L.A County firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

A firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was charged Friday with downloading child pornography at work, prosecutors said.
Matthew David Winters, 51, is accused of downloading the pornography to a computer in El Monte from December 2017 to May 2018, officials said.
He also is suspected of destroying a computer hard drive in order to conceal evidence, said Teresa de Castro, deputy district attorney with the Cyber Crime Division.
Winters faces one felony count of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor of destroying or concealing evidence.
He faces a possible maximum sentence of five years and six months in state prison if convicted as charged. The prosecutor is recommending bail be set at $20,500.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.