19-year-old killed in shooting at In-N-Out parking lot in Lodi

Friends and family have identified Trever Seabourne as the victim of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Lodi In N-Out.
Lodi police said that at about 11:47 p.m. Saturday, they found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot after reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, officials said. Police did not identify the victim.
“Trever was a Loved individual human being. He touched many people’s heart and had a lot of love,” wrote Luke Costa, Seabourne’s friend, in a Go Fund Me campaign to raise funds for Seabourne’s family.
Two suspects — 20-year-old Leonardo Alcantara and 19-year-old Andres Valdivia— were later arrested in a “high risk traffic stop” in Stockton. The Lodi Police Department said there was a dispute between two groups and a person in one of the groups fired multiple rounds from a handgun.
Valdivia was booked on suspicion of murder and several weapons violations, and Alcantara was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder and weapons violations.
Speaking to a local Sacramento station, KTXL, Kayla Appling, a witness who said she went to school with Seabourne, said he attended Tokay High School and that he had been playing a game called assassins with a group of friends in the parking lot.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.