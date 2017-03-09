Palm Desert art professor is killed when her car rolls over her

An art professor was killed in Palm Desert when her car rolled over her in her driveway, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Monday on the 49100 block of Sondgroth Court when, for an unknown reason, a silver 2004 Toyota belonging to Susan Smith Evans began to roll back in the driveway and struck the 68-year-old, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car was unoccupied.

Smith Evans died at the scene and the case remains under investigation, CHP officials said.

Smith Evans was a longtime art professor who held workshops from her home and taught at the Desert Art Center. More than 30 of her colorful murals are displayed across various sites in Indio and Palm Desert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Indio office at (760) 772-5300.

