A string of scandals, but head still not rolling at USC

"Numerous students and nursing staff reported Dr. Tyndall's misconduct in the years between 2000 and 2014, yet Dr. Tyndall was suspended only in 2016…. After concluding that the charges … were true, the university allowed him to resign quietly. By failing to notify the state Medical Board, law enforcement, or patients, the university allowed Dr. Tyndall to keep his medical license, continue preying on women … and escape the consequences of his abuse. President Nikias writes that 'in hindsight,' it was wrong not to notify the board."