What are your ideas for making L.A. better?

Los Angeles is a compromise.
In exchange for open beaches and delicious tacos, we have signed away part of our lives to live in bumper to bumper traffic taking us to homes we can’t afford.
Is your glass half-full or half-empty? Do you think Los Angeles is getting better or getting worse?
If Los Angeles is getting worse, what fixes do you recommend? Is it as easy as installing a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium as the mayor believes will happen by 2022.
What say you, Angeleno? How do we make L.A. better?