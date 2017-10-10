At least 15 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- CalFire reported 15 fire-related deaths as of Tuesday morning. Seven died in Sonoma County, three in Mendocino County, two were in Napa County and one was in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 7,500 acres, destroyed 24 structures and injured one person. 5,000 homes have been evacuated and 3,500 are under threat. Officials are not expecting to lift evacuations today.
In a pile of ashes, a veteran searches for gift he gave father after return from Iraq
|Louis Sahagun
It took Brady Harvell almost exactly two hours to find what he was looking for in the rubble of his parents’ home.
Using a small spade to move ashes aside, Harvell, 31, searched for the Army dog tags he gave his father in 2013 when he returned from deployment in Kirkuk, Iraq.
At 12:40 p.m. he reached down and triumphantly pulled it out of a gray pile, held it up and shouted: “Got it! Oh my God! Got it!”
Marveling over the discolored and misshapen valuable in the palm of his hand, Harvell said: “I grew up here, all my memories are from this very spot. It’s where I played and learned right from wrong. But the fire destroyed every photograph my mother and father had of me. It took all our memories, except this one.”
Standing in the ruined neighborhood on the northwest corner of Santa Rosa, Harvell reached into his pocket, pulled out a cellphone and dialed.
On the other side of the line, his father said: "Love you, Brady."
“Love you dad,” Harvell replied.