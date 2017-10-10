In a pile of ashes, a veteran searches for gift he gave father after return from Iraq

It took Brady Harvell almost exactly two hours to find what he was looking for in the rubble of his parents’ home.

Using a small spade to move ashes aside, Harvell, 31, searched for the Army dog tags he gave his father in 2013 when he returned from deployment in Kirkuk, Iraq.

At 12:40 p.m. he reached down and triumphantly pulled it out of a gray pile, held it up and shouted: “Got it! Oh my God! Got it!”

Marveling over the discolored and misshapen valuable in the palm of his hand, Harvell said: “I grew up here, all my memories are from this very spot. It’s where I played and learned right from wrong. But the fire destroyed every photograph my mother and father had of me. It took all our memories, except this one.”

Standing in the ruined neighborhood on the northwest corner of Santa Rosa, Harvell reached into his pocket, pulled out a cellphone and dialed.

On the other side of the line, his father said: "Love you, Brady."

“Love you dad,” Harvell replied.