At least 23 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 23 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Thirteen people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Evacuation shelters will not ask immigration status, Sonoma County sheriff says
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Shelters opened for fire evacuees in Sonoma County will not ask anyone's immigration status, Sheriff Rob Giordano said Wednesday night.
"There’s a rumor out there that people are checking immigration status in shelters and that is not true,” he told reporters at a news briefing.
“Immigration status will never be asked of you."