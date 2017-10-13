'Go! Go! Go!': Deputy's body camera captures frantic evacuation

Body camera footage released by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Friday captured the frantic effort to evacuate Mark West Springs as fires raced toward the Santa Rosa neighborhood.

With heavy winds blowing and sparks flying, a sheriff's deputy raced from house to house, pounding on doors and shouting, "Sheriff's Office! Sheriff's Office!"

As he drove down the mountain, his camera showed flames licking the side of the hill on the right side of the road and devouring a fence. Sparks showered the windshield, and the sky was an ominous orange.

"I've gotta get out of here," he muttered, coughing. "We're in a bad spot."