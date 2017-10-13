At least 31 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 31 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Seventeen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- Thousands of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 212,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
'Go! Go! Go!': Deputy's body camera captures frantic evacuation
|Laura J. Nelson
Body camera footage released by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Friday captured the frantic effort to evacuate Mark West Springs as fires raced toward the Santa Rosa neighborhood.
With heavy winds blowing and sparks flying, a sheriff's deputy raced from house to house, pounding on doors and shouting, "Sheriff's Office! Sheriff's Office!"
As he drove down the mountain, his camera showed flames licking the side of the hill on the right side of the road and devouring a fence. Sparks showered the windshield, and the sky was an ominous orange.
"I've gotta get out of here," he muttered, coughing. "We're in a bad spot."
Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said 16 deputies spent hours in the neighborhood, ushering people to safety. At one point, the deputy lifted a disabled woman into the back of his cruiser, with the help of a co-worker.
The body camera footage showed cars racing down a smoky street as a deputy shouts: "Go! Go! Go! Drive!"
Another deputy in the neighborhood got trapped by fire on the road as he tried to escort residents out of the neighborhood, Giordano said. The deputy huddled at the Mark West Lodge with 35 residents, waiting, as the fire burned around them.
"They were just lucky," Giordano said.