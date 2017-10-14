At least 35 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, displacing 100,000 people.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 35 fire-related deaths as of Saturday. Nineteen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- More than 5,700 of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 220,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
38 people confirmed dead in Northern California fires
|Sonali Kohli
Officials confirmed Saturday that 38 people in four counties had died as a result of the fires in Northern California in the last week.
Twenty people died in Sonoma County
Eight people died in Mendocino County
Six people died in Napa County
Four people died in Yuba County
Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano announced his county's latest figures at a news conference Saturday afternoon, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed the other three counties' death tolls.
Officials in Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties have released the names of more than 15 of the victims, including Charles and Sara Rippey of Napa. The elderly couple -- he was 100, she was 98 -- died when fire overwhelmed their home in Napa.