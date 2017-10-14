38 people confirmed dead in Northern California fires

Officials confirmed Saturday that 38 people in four counties had died as a result of the fires in Northern California in the last week.

Twenty people died in Sonoma County

Eight people died in Mendocino County

Six people died in Napa County

Four people died in Yuba County

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano announced his county's latest figures at a news conference Saturday afternoon, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed the other three counties' death tolls.

Officials in Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties have released the names of more than 15 of the victims, including Charles and Sara Rippey of Napa. The elderly couple -- he was 100, she was 98 -- died when fire overwhelmed their home in Napa.