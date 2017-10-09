Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- No deaths have been reported, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
A Santa Rosa wildlife preserve is trying to evacuate its animals
|Dakota Smith
Santa Rosa wildlife preserve Safari West posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that "for the moment, it looks like our preserve and our animals are ok."
“While the situation remains dynamic and very dangerous, we have received word that the Safari West Wildlife Preserve appears to have weathered the worst of this firestorm."
The 400-acre property is known for its rhinos, giraffes, zebras and other animals. Guests also can stay in tents on site.
Marie Martinez, conservation and outreach manager at Safari West, said in an interview Monday morning that staff and guests fled the facility Sunday night. Staff were able to take some birds and a tortoise with them, she said.
The area around the zoo is closed off because of the fire, said Erin Harrison, director of marketing and communications at Oakland Zoo.
That zoo is trying to coordinate evacuation of the animals at Safari West, but the fire is making access difficult.
“We’re trying to find out if we can get up there,” Harrison said.