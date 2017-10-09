A Santa Rosa wildlife preserve is trying to evacuate its animals

“While the situation remains dynamic and very dangerous, we have received word that the Safari West Wildlife Preserve appears to have weathered the worst of this firestorm."

Santa Rosa wildlife preserve Safari West posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that "for the moment, it looks like our preserve and our animals are ok."

The 400-acre property is known for its rhinos, giraffes, zebras and other animals. Guests also can stay in tents on site.

Marie Martinez, conservation and outreach manager at Safari West, said in an interview Monday morning that staff and guests fled the facility Sunday night. Staff were able to take some birds and a tortoise with them, she said.

The area around the zoo is closed off because of the fire, said Erin Harrison, director of marketing and communications at Oakland Zoo.

That zoo is trying to coordinate evacuation of the animals at Safari West, but the fire is making access difficult.

“We’re trying to find out if we can get up there,” Harrison said.