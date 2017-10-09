Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Aerial photo shows destroyed neighborhood
|Jon Schleuss
Google Earth imagery shows what a neighborhood near Coffey Park looked like before it was destroyed by today's fire.
California Highway Patrol posted this aerial photo of the destroyed neighborhood in Santa Rosa.
Drag the slider to compare the images.