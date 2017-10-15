After losing their home in Coffey Park, this family helped with fire relief efforts

An aerial view of the damage caused by wildfire that destroyed the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa.

Daniel Crowell and his 9-year-old daughter Iris loaded vehicles headed to Sonoma County at a collection center in San Francisco on Saturday.

Then they got a rental van and filled it to the ceiling with donated boxes of toiletries, gallons of water and other supplies to take to people in Santa Rosa.

“I felt helpless, and it felt like the best thing to do when you feel helpless is to help others,” said Crowell, 43.

The Crowells’ home in Coffey Park burned down last week. They spent a few days in shock, grieving its loss, but eventually sought a distraction.

“We have friends and family who have been supporting us and helping us, but I know there are people who don’t have that, and I felt like I needed to do something just to kind of help make sure people get through this,” said Crowell, who works at a school in Santa Rosa.

Crowell said his daughter was excited to help. He woke up to the smell of smoke on Sunday night and rushed out of the house with his daughter and 6-year-old son as their front lawn began to catch fire. "I knew right then, this is it -- it’s gone," he said.

He said the family visited a Santa Rosa home owned by a friend on Sunday. They’ll be moving in next weekend, he said.

“It’s smaller than what we’re used to, but at the same time we don’t have any possessions, so I think it’ll probably work out pretty good,” said Crowell, laughing.

He visited their Coffey Park home on Tuesday. All that was left were his car and ashes, along with two metallic folding chairs that peeked out of the rubble.

Their new home is two miles away, and only three blocks from Iris’ school.

“That’ll be good for her, she’s always wanted to ride her bike to school,” he said.