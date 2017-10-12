At least 23 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 23 fire-related deaths as of Thursday morning. Thirteen people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 9,200 acres, destroyed or damaged about 60 structures and injured one person. It was 60% contained as of Thursday morning and all evacuation orders were lifted.
All evacuations lifted as firefighters work toward containment of Anaheim Hills blaze
|Sonali Kohli
After burning 9,200 acres, Cal Fire reported that the Anaheim Hills fire was 60% contained as of Thursday morning.
All evacuation orders have been lifted. The fire destroyed 23 structures and damaged 36 others.
There still were some road closures Thursday morning: Santa Ana Canyon Road between Woodcrest and Gypsum Canyon roads, as well as parts of the 241 toll road.