Armed with goggles, heavy gloves and a respirator, Calistoga man says, 'I'm not leaving'

Calistoga resident Dennis DeVilbiss had his mind made up.

“I’m not leaving,” the former police officer and firefighter said.

Standing on the wooden front porch of his cul-de-sac home on the south end of the resort town as smoke wafted over nearby forests, the 60-year-old said, “Why should I? I’m in a good spot. I’m monitoring all the radio bands. I just put a sprinkler on my roof. Oh, and I’ve got goggles, heavy gloves and a respirator.”

His confidence befit the German translation of his last name: “Devil Biter.”

He paused, and added with a smile, “I’m not stupid. If it’s time to run, I’ll run like hell.”

His partner, DJ Marrs Smith, a former firefighter herself, was not so sure.

Wrapped bathrobe with bright leopard spots and wearing a face mask to filter out smoke, she said, “I’m not sure what I am going to do. My friends are begging me to leave.”