At least 21 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched between 5,000 to 6,000 acres.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 21 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Eleven people died in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County, two in Napa County and two in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 160,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills has burned 8,000 acres, destroyed or damaged about 30structures and injured one person. It was about 45% contained as of Wednesday morning and most evacuation orders were lifted.
Armed with goggles, heavy gloves and a respirator, Calistoga man says, 'I'm not leaving'
|Louis Sahagun
Calistoga resident Dennis DeVilbiss had his mind made up.
“I’m not leaving,” the former police officer and firefighter said.
Standing on the wooden front porch of his cul-de-sac home on the south end of the resort town as smoke wafted over nearby forests, the 60-year-old said, “Why should I? I’m in a good spot. I’m monitoring all the radio bands. I just put a sprinkler on my roof. Oh, and I’ve got goggles, heavy gloves and a respirator.”
His confidence befit the German translation of his last name: “Devil Biter.”
He paused, and added with a smile, “I’m not stupid. If it’s time to run, I’ll run like hell.”
His partner, DJ Marrs Smith, a former firefighter herself, was not so sure.
Wrapped bathrobe with bright leopard spots and wearing a face mask to filter out smoke, she said, “I’m not sure what I am going to do. My friends are begging me to leave.”