Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 14 fires, covering a collective 57,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east closed
Changing winds send flames toward Napa County Fairgrounds, where some had sought shelter
|Paige St. John
A late-afternoon shift in the wind sent smoke from the nearby Tubbs fire into Calistoga, driving out many who sought shelter there at the Napa County Fairgrounds.
Fairground employee Monica Garibay, who manned the shelter registration desk, ran out of a carton of face-masks donated by a local medical facility.
But she said the generators were working and fairgrounds staff plan to serve dinner at 6 p.m. to anyone whose need for shelter outstripped with her desire for fresh air.
“We are ready! “ said Garibay, a nearly empty community room behind her. Somewhere in the dark of the room, a kitten mewled. Outside, shuttle bus drivers stood ready to take unknown passengers someplace else.
The afternoon sun weakly pierced the gray blanket of smoke, a blood red disk.