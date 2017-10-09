Changing winds send flames toward Napa County Fairgrounds, where some had sought shelter

A late-afternoon shift in the wind sent smoke from the nearby Tubbs fire into Calistoga, driving out many who sought shelter there at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

Fairground employee Monica Garibay, who manned the shelter registration desk, ran out of a carton of face-masks donated by a local medical facility.

But she said the generators were working and fairgrounds staff plan to serve dinner at 6 p.m. to anyone whose need for shelter outstripped with her desire for fresh air.

“We are ready! “ said Garibay, a nearly empty community room behind her. Somewhere in the dark of the room, a kitten mewled. Outside, shuttle bus drivers stood ready to take unknown passengers someplace else.

The afternoon sun weakly pierced the gray blanket of smoke, a blood red disk.