Hundreds evacuated their homes in Napa Valley and Sonoma County overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 20,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- Three major fires are burning in Napa County: One in Calistoga, another in the Atlas Peak area near Silverado Country Club and the third in the Carneros area.
- No deaths have been reported, though people are being treated at local hospitals for injuries
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
Here are evacuation and shelter details for Santa Rosa
|Sonali Kohli
Evacuation orders have been issued for residents of the following Santa Rosa neighborhoods due to approaching fires:
- Cross Creek Road
- Sky Farm Drive
- Saint Andrews Drive
- All residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway
- Montecito Heights
- The Hopper Avenue Area west of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)
- All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville Road
- Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital are being evacuated
Shelters:
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa
- Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa (this shelter is at capacity)
- Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa (this shelter is at capacity)
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma (this shelter is at capacity)
- Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris St., Sebastopol
- Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale
- Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma
- Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa
- Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg
- Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma
- New Life Church at 1310 Clegg St., Petaluma
- Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 1st St., Guerneville
- Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio
- Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor
- Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma
Santa Rosa under siege as huge fire carves path of destruction
|Sonali Kohli, Paige St. John and Shelby Grad
Santa Rosa is under siege from a wildfire that quickly burned 20,000 acres and has residents running for their lives.
The Tubbs fire broke out near the northern end of the city, forcing the evacuations of hundreds of homes as well as two hospitals. Witnesses said homes and businesses have burned but it was not clear how many.
Residents say the fire jumped U.S. 101 north of downtown Santa Rosa, burning a mobile home park and a hotel. Highway 101 and Highway 12 were closed.