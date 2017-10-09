Santa Rosa is under siege from a wildfire that quickly burned 20,000 acres and has residents running for their lives.

The Tubbs fire broke out near the northern end of the city, forcing the evacuations of hundreds of homes as well as two hospitals. Witnesses said homes and businesses have burned but it was not clear how many.

Residents say the fire jumped U.S. 101 north of downtown Santa Rosa, burning a mobile home park and a hotel. Highway 101 and Highway 12 were closed.