At least 35 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, displacing 100,000 people.
What you need to know:
- Fire officials reported 35 fire-related deaths as of Thursday. Nineteen people died in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, four in Napa County and four in Yuba County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has suspended enforcement in areas affected by the fires, including evacuation zones, fire shelters and food banks.
- More than 5,700 of structures have been destroyed in 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 220,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
Downed power ignites flames In Sonoma County: 'It's still very volatile.'
|Laura J. Nelson
During a night of strong winds, the 46,000-acre Nuns fire in Sonoma County grew by at least 300 acres, threatening the outskirts of the city of Sonoma and the Oakmont neighborhood in Santa Rosa.
Early Saturday morning, a small fire that began when a downed power line ignited a tree branch rapidly grew into a 300-acre blaze on the southwest corner of the Nuns fire, east of Highway 12, Cal Fire officials told firefighters at a morning briefing.
"That's what a little wind can do," Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said in an interview. "It's still very volatile."
Officials issued new evacuation orders before 5 a.m. Saturday for a handful of homes on the northeastern edge of the city of Sonoma at risk from the Nuns fire.
The fire also grew to the north, reaching toward Oakmont and into Annadel State Park, McLean said Saturday morning. Evacuation orders are now in place for homes north and south of Highway 12 in that area.
A new 100-acre fire also erupted in Lake County, now called the Long fire.
Crews continued to gain ground against the 35,270-acre Tubbs fire, which is now 44% contained. The nearly 11,000-acre Pocket fire, just east of Geyserville, is 5% contained.
Firefighters will continue to face gusts of up to 40 mph until 11 a.m. Saturday along ridge lines where the Nuns fire and the Pocket fire are active, Cal Fire meteorologist Jimmy Tager said. Then winds will begin to die down to about 5 mph, continuing into the evening.
Officials lifted mandatory evacuation orders for more than 26,000 people in Santa Rosa on Saturday night, though advisories are still in place.