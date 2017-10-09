Thousands evacuated their homes in Napa Valley, Sonoma and six other counties overnight as multiple fires ravaged the area.
What you need to know:
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office reported seven fire-related deaths late Monday. In addition, two
died due to the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to CalFire. One person died as a result of the Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County. Local hospitals are treating others for injuries.
- At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering a collective 73,000 acres.
- Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
- The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa has burned 35,000 acres and has residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals have been evacuated.
- There are three evacuation centers for Napa County residents: Calistoga Fairgrounds, Napa Valley College and Crosswalk Community Church, which authorities report is full.
- Evacuations have been ordered in Anaheim Hills as a brush fire burns; 91 Freeway east reopened
Couple who died in Atlas Peak fire 'unable to get out in time,' granddaughter says
|Alene Tchekmedyian
A Napa couple who died in their home in the Atlas Peak fire had recently celebrated 75 years of marriage, KTVU-TV reported late Monday.
Their granddaughter Ruby Gibney told the station that their home "was quickly ravaged by the fire, and they were unable to get out in time and tragically died."
The couple were identified by the station as Sara and Charles "Peach" Rippey. They were 99 and 100 years old, respectively.
"The only thing worse would have been if one survived without the other," Gibney told the station.
More than 50 structures, including homes and barns, burned in the Atlas Peak fire alone, Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said during a news conference.