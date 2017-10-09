Couple who died in Atlas Peak fire 'unable to get out in time,' granddaughter says

A Napa couple who died in their home in the Atlas Peak fire had recently celebrated 75 years of marriage, KTVU-TV reported late Monday.

Their granddaughter Ruby Gibney told the station that their home "was quickly ravaged by the fire, and they were unable to get out in time and tragically died."

The couple were identified by the station as Sara and Charles "Peach" Rippey. They were 99 and 100 years old, respectively.

"The only thing worse would have been if one survived without the other," Gibney told the station.

More than 50 structures, including homes and barns, burned in the Atlas Peak fire alone, Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said during a news conference.